Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vertiv by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after buying an additional 569,722 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,376,000 after buying an additional 45,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv stock opened at $127.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

