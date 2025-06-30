Victrix Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Victrix Investment Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total transaction of $525,577.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,268,742.26. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $9,796,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at $40,862,237.92. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,223 shares of company stock worth $83,526,550 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:META opened at $733.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $742.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $638.51 and a 200-day moving average of $626.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $664.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

