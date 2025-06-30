Virtual Reality Stocks Worth Watching – June 28th

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, Best Buy, GameStop, and Ambarella are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that develop, manufacture or support VR hardware (like headsets and motion controllers), immersive software platforms, and related services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the anticipated growth of immersive experiences across sectors such as gaming, training, education and healthcare. However, because the VR market is still evolving, these stocks can be more volatile and sensitive to technological breakthroughs and shifts in consumer adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $7.54 on Friday, hitting $733.63. 18,758,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,544,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $638.51 and a 200 day moving average of $626.52. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE U traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $24.33. 14,811,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $68.19. 4,693,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $23.59. 11,564,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,463,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of -0.69. GameStop has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $67.06. 2,743,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

