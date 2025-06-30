Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,935 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $120.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.21. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

