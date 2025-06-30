Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,935 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Performance
NYSE:NVS opened at $120.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.21. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novartis
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.