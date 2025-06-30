Western Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $1,285,244.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,958,704.53. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,688,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

