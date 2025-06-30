Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $393,458.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,202,341.98. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock worth $8,509,167 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $124.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $137.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

