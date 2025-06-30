Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after buying an additional 311,396 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

