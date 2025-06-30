Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

