Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $105.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

