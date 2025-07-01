11,217 Shares in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,217 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after buying an additional 1,411,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $83,513,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,815 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,043 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQ opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

