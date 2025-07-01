22,427 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,860,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 647,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $22,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 451,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 342,272 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PJAN opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

