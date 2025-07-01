36,156 Shares in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,650,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,461,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,344,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,814,000.

BIDD opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $726.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

