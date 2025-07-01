5,279 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.