Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Abacus Life from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Abacus Life Price Performance

Shares of ABL stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.11. Abacus Life has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a positive return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abacus Life will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abacus Life by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abacus Life by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

