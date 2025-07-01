Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after buying an additional 892,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,829,000 after buying an additional 212,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,116,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,463,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.18. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $186.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

