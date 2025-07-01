Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

In related news, Director David D. Guilmette acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 600,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,267.50. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alight by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.00. Alight has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

