Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.
Altimmune stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.58. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.16.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 451,200.00% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
