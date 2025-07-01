AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 18,882 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $35,682,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

