Analysts Issue Forecasts for DBVT Q2 Earnings

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for DBV Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DBVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBV Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $250.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.63. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,249.99% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

