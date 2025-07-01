Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $130,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.52.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $643.58 and a 200 day moving average of $627.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total value of $353,353.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,643.90. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $325,160.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,740.89. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

