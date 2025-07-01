Aspetuck Financial Management LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Aspetuck Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

