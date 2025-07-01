Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $620,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 99,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,695,000 after buying an additional 10,172,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $37,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newell Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Newell Brands by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,426 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Newell Brands by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,349,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,949 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

NWL opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

