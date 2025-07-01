Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,053.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $203.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $327,665,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.