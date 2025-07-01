Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,053.90. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $203.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $327,665,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

