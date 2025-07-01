Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Autohome Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.28. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

