Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) Financial Analysis

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bandwidth and Cheer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 1 1 4 0 2.50 Cheer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.82%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Cheer.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Bandwidth has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheer has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bandwidth and Cheer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $751.70 million 0.63 -$6.52 million ($0.35) -45.43 Cheer $147.20 million 0.12 $25.97 million N/A N/A

Cheer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Cheer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -0.14% 1.46% 0.48% Cheer N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Cheer on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About Cheer

(Get Free Report)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.