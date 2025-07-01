Beneficient (BENF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Beneficient Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of BENF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

