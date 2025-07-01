Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,677 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in News by 2,392.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.23.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

