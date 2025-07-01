Bessemer Group Inc. Has $856,000 Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,370 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 9,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.