Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $6,010,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $13,964,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,003 shares of company stock worth $20,125,410. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.