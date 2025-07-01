Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 106,594 Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,594 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,467,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 541,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. Match Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

