Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,143 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reliance alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reliance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Reliance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,479,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,381,000 after acquiring an additional 138,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reliance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,873 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,894,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter worth $186,255,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $314.50 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $326.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.