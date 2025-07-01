Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,855 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.64 and a one year high of $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

