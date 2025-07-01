BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$20.64 and last traded at C$20.61, with a volume of 11639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.51.

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian banks to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the securities of Canadian banks, ETFs, or a combination of these.

