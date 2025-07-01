Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Gayla J. Delly Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $275.65 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,451,000. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 312.4% during the first quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

