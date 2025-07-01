Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BUD stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.