Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.