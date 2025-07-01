Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,327 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,962 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 13,675.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 138,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 68,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

