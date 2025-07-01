Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$171.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$178.77 per share, with a total value of C$80,447.09. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$185.39 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$134.37 and a 1 year high of C$185.69. The stock has a market cap of C$9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$168.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

