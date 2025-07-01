CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,495.08. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $230,139.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,321,708.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

