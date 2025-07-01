CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.79. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $172.43.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,527.68. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.