CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In related news, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $45,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 161,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,707.10. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,693.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

