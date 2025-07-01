Comparing 3Dx Industries (DDDX) & Its Rivals

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 -$560,000.00 -1.31 3Dx Industries Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 19.24

3Dx Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -176.26% N/A N/A 3Dx Industries Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries’ competitors have a beta of 12.04, meaning that their average stock price is 1,104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3Dx Industries competitors beat 3Dx Industries on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About 3Dx Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

