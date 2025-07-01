Comparing Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabtesco and Pony AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.14 billion 0.89 $66.79 million $0.67 23.59 Pony AI $75.03 million 61.63 -$274.12 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nabtesco and Pony AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pony AI has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and Pony AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco 2.98% 4.35% 2.81% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nabtesco beats Pony AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for marine vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and prosthetic knee joints and rollator with a speed control system. In addition, the company offers condition monitoring with fail-safe equipment and diagnostic services for wind turbine. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

