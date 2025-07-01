Contrasting CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. CTO Realty Growth pays out -370.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth -4.20% -0.97% -0.48% National Health Investors 41.15% 10.64% 5.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and National Health Investors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $124.52 million 4.56 -$1.97 million ($0.41) -42.07 National Health Investors $335.18 million 9.77 $137.99 million $3.15 22.26

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 1 2 3.67 National Health Investors 0 2 2 0 2.50

CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $85.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of National Health Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Health Investors beats CTO Realty Growth on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

