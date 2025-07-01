Contrasting GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC)

Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC – Get Free Report) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Get Rainbow Coral alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rainbow Coral and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A GrowGeneration -28.33% -32.51% -22.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GrowGeneration $188.87 million 0.29 -$49.51 million ($0.84) -1.11

This table compares Rainbow Coral and GrowGeneration”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rainbow Coral has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrowGeneration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rainbow Coral and GrowGeneration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainbow Coral 0 0 0 0 0.00 GrowGeneration 0 3 1 0 2.25

GrowGeneration has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 153.98%. Given GrowGeneration’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than Rainbow Coral.

Summary

GrowGeneration beats Rainbow Coral on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rainbow Coral

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Coral Corp. engages in the operation of retail fish store and coral propagation business in the United States. The company operates through Aquarium and Aquarium Supplies, and Medical Technology segments. The company, through its subsidiary, Rainbow Biosciences, LLC, focuses on researching in the bioscience markets. Rainbow Coral Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Henderson, Nevada. Rainbow Coral Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Essen Enterprises, Inc.

About GrowGeneration

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products. It operates a chain of stores in California, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Montana, New York, Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, Arizona, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Mexico, as well as growgeneration.com, an online superstore for cultivators, a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and benching, racking, and storage solutions and MMI. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Coral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Coral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.