Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 200 Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Jabil alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $219.00.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total transaction of $3,494,728.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at $38,994,951.94. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total value of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,476 shares of company stock valued at $52,780,286. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.