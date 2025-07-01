Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 199.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,994,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE GIS opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

