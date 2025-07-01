Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,720 Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,957,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Nebius Group Trading Up 6.7%
NBIS stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $55.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIS
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.