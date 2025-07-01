Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,720 Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,957,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Trading Up 6.7%

NBIS stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.