Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $27,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,849 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 176.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,702,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,903 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $110.84.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

